OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 2,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

