OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) COO Joseph Lebel III Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

