Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Critical Analysis

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -776.76% -161.38% -83.58% Pro-Dex 15.47% 30.20% 17.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $1.59 million 39.65 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.07 $6.11 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Obalon Therapeutics and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Obalon Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

