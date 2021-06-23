NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Lessened by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 11.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NVR were worth $84,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock traded down $47.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,773.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,103.24 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,865.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

