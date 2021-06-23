Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

