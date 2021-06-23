Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds (LON:ALM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 122.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ALM traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 20.70 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 891,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.76. Allied Minds has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Get Allied Minds alerts:

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.