NULS One Day Volume Reaches $31.12 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $39.64 million and approximately $31.12 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00111437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00160418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,853.79 or 1.00690459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

