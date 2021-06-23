Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,527,412. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.