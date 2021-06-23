Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta stock opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after acquiring an additional 227,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novanta by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after acquiring an additional 113,122 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

