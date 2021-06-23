NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 61.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $222,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $1,873,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 169.4% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 269,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.