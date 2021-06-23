Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stake Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $836.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.78. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

