Northern Trust Corp Purchases 49,367 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $113,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 787,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

