Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Quanta Services worth $127,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $2,045,629. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

NYSE:PWR opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

