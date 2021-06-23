Northern Trust Corp Has $125.05 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $125,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.17. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

