Northern Trust Corp Has $106.75 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Kilroy Realty worth $106,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,860,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,005,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 971,647 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

