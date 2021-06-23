Northern Trust Corp Has $105.66 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $105,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.11.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

