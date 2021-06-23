Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of Zillow Group worth $121,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 715.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

