Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $117,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,566.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,163 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,970. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

