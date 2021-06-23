Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 388,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.16. 177,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

