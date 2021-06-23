Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 156,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,345. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.71.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

