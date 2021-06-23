Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $2,416,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,320,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.14. The company had a trading volume of 71,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

