Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $22,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.00. 842,057 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.64.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.