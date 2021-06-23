Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €79.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting €78.86 ($92.78). The stock had a trading volume of 279,204 shares. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €76.11.

Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

