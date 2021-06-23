Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €79.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting €78.86 ($92.78). The stock had a trading volume of 279,204 shares. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €76.11.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

