Norcros plc (LON:NXR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.20 Per Share

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 311.56 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Norcros has a 52 week low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 344 ($4.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

Get Norcros alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.