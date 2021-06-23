Nicholas Mather Sells 23,021 Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) Stock

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) insider Nicholas Mather sold 23,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £6,906.30 ($9,023.13).

SolGold stock opened at GBX 28.85 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £661.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.53. SolGold Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

