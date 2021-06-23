NFX Coin (NFXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $472.00

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One NFX Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFX Coin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFX Coin has a market capitalization of $174,781.98 and $472.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00610875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00078102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039551 BTC.

NFX Coin Coin Profile

NFX Coin (NFXC) is a coin. NFX Coin’s total supply is 113,512,872 coins and its circulating supply is 104,824,015 coins. NFX Coin’s official Twitter account is @nfxservice_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NFX Coin is nfxcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NFXCoin is the driving currency of NFXTRADE, a new exchange that came to the market bringing several news with the integration of its own payment platform NFXPay, facilitating and reducing costs for its users and will soon have a card for its users to have the ease of using your cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. Currently, if a user of the platform who has a minimum of 2000 NFXCoins in their wallet will always pay only 50% of the trading fees provided by the platform, provided they choose to pay trade fees with NFXCoin. The project also plans to feature the NFXPay payment platform, a platform where all customers have access to the best services and still have facilities for the crypto market. “

NFX Coin Coin Trading

