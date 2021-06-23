NFTX Trading Down 24.4% This Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, NFTX has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $42.58 or 0.00122776 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $20.04 million and $1.61 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00021453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00648388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00041623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00079384 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

