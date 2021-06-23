NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce $294.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.58 million to $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Boston Partners bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,124 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

