NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.37 Million

Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report sales of $326.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.97 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 544,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. 463,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

