NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

