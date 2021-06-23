NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.83. 122,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,487,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

