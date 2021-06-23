NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 26,447 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 248.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.74. 8,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of -552.19 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $140.79 and a one year high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.