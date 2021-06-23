NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 265.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 81.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $287.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

