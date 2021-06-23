NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 254.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.63. 20,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,462. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

