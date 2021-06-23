NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $35.37 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 149,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock remained flat at $$267.29 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,115. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $267.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

