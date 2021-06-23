NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 283.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,674 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.35. 53,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,718. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

