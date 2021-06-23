New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

