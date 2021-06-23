New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,769 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Otter Tail worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

