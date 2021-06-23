New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,000 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 104,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

