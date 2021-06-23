New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.