New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,583. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.