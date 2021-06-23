Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Reaches $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.14 or 0.00561900 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000968 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.