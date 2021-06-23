NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-47 million.

NPCE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,157. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

