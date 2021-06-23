Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $339.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

