Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for about 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 520,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $128.33. 8,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

