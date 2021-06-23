Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 314,424 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 314,424 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $199,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.43. The firm has a market cap of $581.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.