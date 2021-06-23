Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 180,469 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,469 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Chubb worth $209,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,556.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,007,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.