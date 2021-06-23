Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $275,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $153,758,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

