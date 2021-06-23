Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $225,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $212.53 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

