Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 140,731 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $282,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

